Jump Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of ManpowerGroup worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $907,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of MAN stock opened at $87.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $115.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.06.

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.11.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Further Reading

