The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,868 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIG. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.4 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $76.63 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,633 shares of company stock worth $14,985,236. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Featured Articles

