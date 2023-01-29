Jump Financial LLC Invests $3.03 Million in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 322,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,453,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,886 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 67.2% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,155,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,090,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,303 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,729,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,984,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,557,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,658,000 after acquiring an additional 428,314 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $17.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 172.68%. The business had revenue of $635.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.44 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clarivate from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 737,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,733,171.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

