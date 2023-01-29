Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 143,156 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 41.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 50.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 1,002.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,262.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO David Sangster sold 121,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $3,741,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,733,483.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,262.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,686 shares of company stock worth $9,538,498. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nutanix Price Performance

NTNX stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $33.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.74.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $433.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.58.

Nutanix Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.