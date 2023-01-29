DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,954 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in DISH Network by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in DISH Network by 580.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DISH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

DISH Network stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.81. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

