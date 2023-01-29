Jump Financial LLC Makes New $2.96 Million Investment in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Grocery Outlet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $137,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $174,958.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,219.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,556 shares of company stock valued at $298,438. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $29.88 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average of $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of -0.06.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $918.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

