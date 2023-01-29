Jump Financial LLC Grows Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 402.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 283,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 227,094 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after purchasing an additional 89,526 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 293,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 19,846 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 480,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 328,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 555,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 34,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owl Rock Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.94. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $314.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 39.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owl Rock Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Owl Rock Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

About Owl Rock Capital

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.