Jump Financial LLC Invests $2.86 Million in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in American International Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in American International Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in American International Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in American International Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:AIG opened at $63.33 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.08.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

