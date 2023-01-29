Jump Financial LLC Buys 22,473 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,473 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Integra LifeSciences worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $97,658,000 after acquiring an additional 37,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $88,686,000 after acquiring an additional 23,877 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after acquiring an additional 98,702 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,928 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after acquiring an additional 23,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 533,745 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $22,609,000 after acquiring an additional 94,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $58.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $68.29.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $385.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

