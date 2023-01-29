Jump Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Atmos Energy by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATO stock opened at $115.95 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.39 and a 200 day moving average of $112.55.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.30%.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

