Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,394 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 74.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,694,000 after buying an additional 619,831 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 276.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 696,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,823,000 after acquiring an additional 511,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 68.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,149,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,154,000 after acquiring an additional 466,573 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of research firms recently commented on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $51.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $57.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 56.27%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

