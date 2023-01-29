Jump Financial LLC Makes New $2.83 Million Investment in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 349,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 7.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 79,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Ronit Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 70.0% during the third quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 8.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 217,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 16,444 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 8.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

