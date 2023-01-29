Jump Financial LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 1,327.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 410.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 82.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of COO opened at $344.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.57. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.21 and a 52-week high of $430.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.34). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.10.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

