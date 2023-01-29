Jump Financial LLC Lowers Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,461 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 871.9% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Cintas by 22.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $437.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.43%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

