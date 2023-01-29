AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1,017.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,125 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,521,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,171,000 after acquiring an additional 115,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,336,000 after acquiring an additional 123,695 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,436,000 after acquiring an additional 523,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after acquiring an additional 618,248 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of ABC opened at $164.16 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.19. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AmerisourceBergen news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,279,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,889,702 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.25.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.