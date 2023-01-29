Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CAG. BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.45.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

CAG stock opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.83. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

