Piper Sandler Cuts ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $280.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SWAV has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $244.44.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $187.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.90 and a 200 day moving average of $247.97. ShockWave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $320.54.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $131.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.85 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 30.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.81, for a total transaction of $7,224,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,969,410.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.96, for a total value of $271,656.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,863,088.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.81, for a total transaction of $7,224,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,926 shares in the company, valued at $19,969,410.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,300 shares of company stock worth $13,881,584. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Tobam purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 219.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

