EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00.

EVGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen decreased their target price on EVgo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on EVgo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on EVgo in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.19.

Get EVgo alerts:

EVgo Stock Performance

Shares of EVGO opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.55. EVgo has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $14.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that EVgo will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVgo

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.