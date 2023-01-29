KeyCorp Raises D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $109.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered D.R. Horton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered D.R. Horton from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.08.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $96.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.53. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $479,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,976. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

