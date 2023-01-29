Elevance Health’s (ELV) Outperform Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $580.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Elevance Health’s Q1 2023 earnings at $9.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $10.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $10.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $9.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $37.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $576.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $579.84.

NYSE ELV opened at $492.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $502.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.33. Elevance Health has a 52-week low of $431.50 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company has a market cap of $118.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 32.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. The firm supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey, connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives.

