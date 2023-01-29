Credit Suisse Group Boosts Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $150.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HES. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.00.

Shares of HES opened at $156.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.72. Hess has a twelve month low of $88.70 and a twelve month high of $160.52.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Hess by 280.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 92.3% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

