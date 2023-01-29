Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $170.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $162.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HES. Barclays increased their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded Hess from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $164.00.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of Hess stock opened at $156.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.73. The company has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hess has a 52 week low of $88.70 and a 52 week high of $160.52.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 19.21%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hess will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 1.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Hess by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Recommended Stories

