Credit Suisse Group Cuts Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $275.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NSC. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $248.86.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $238.81 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $291.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.98. The company has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

