JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $68.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.08.
Las Vegas Sands Price Performance
LVS opened at $58.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.04. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $59.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.
About Las Vegas Sands
Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.
