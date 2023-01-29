Credit Suisse Group Boosts Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $62.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.08.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $58.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

