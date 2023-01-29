Cowen Boosts Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $259.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $256.00 to $259.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered Norfolk Southern from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $248.86.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $238.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.98. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $291.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,469,455,000 after buying an additional 3,207,354 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 216.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $218,973,000 after buying an additional 714,737 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $529,811,000 after buying an additional 557,432 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $277,655,000 after buying an additional 512,626 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,011,000 after buying an additional 242,900 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

