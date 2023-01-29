Susquehanna Cuts Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $25.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PLUG. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Plug Power from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Plug Power from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Plug Power from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Plug Power from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of PLUG opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.23. Plug Power has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $32.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $19.30.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.94 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 107.91%. Analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,003,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,071,588,000 after purchasing an additional 712,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,008,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after acquiring an additional 826,142 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 24.1% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 15.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,162,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,977,000 after acquiring an additional 548,973 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 14.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,968,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,536,000 after acquiring an additional 495,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

