Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Raised to $231.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $225.00 to $231.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NSC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $248.86.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:NSC opened at $238.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $291.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.98.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.68%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.