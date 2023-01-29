Piper Sandler Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $525.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $549.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $517.47.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $458.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $92.69 billion, a PE ratio of 286.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $621.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.43.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total transaction of $2,671,746.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $12,630,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $12,630,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.03, for a total transaction of $302,037.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $17,889.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,654 shares of company stock worth $6,236,510 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

