Wells Fargo & Company Raises Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target to $58.00

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Silgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.78.

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $52.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.39. Silgan has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Silgan had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,441,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

