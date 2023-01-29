Citigroup Raises Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $76.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $73.50 to $76.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CICC Research started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.08.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $58.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.04. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 44.57%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

