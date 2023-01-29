Rosenblatt Securities Raises Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $75.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $68.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.55. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The business’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 99.64%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 286.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

