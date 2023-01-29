American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ) Short Interest Down 18.2% in January

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 95,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,742,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,870,000 after buying an additional 322,843 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AEPPZ stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $58.65.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.