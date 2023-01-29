Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR) Short Interest Up 26.4% in January

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the December 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AFAR stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $5,155,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 901.0% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 717,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 645,794 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,448,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,519,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,014,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aura FAT Projects Acquisition

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology companies in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

