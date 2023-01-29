Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Short Interest Down 15.0% in January

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affimed

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Affimed by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Affimed by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Affimed in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Affimed from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Affimed from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.71.

Affimed Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $1.21 on Friday. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 48.46% and a negative net margin of 189.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

Featured Stories

