Short Interest in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Grows By 16.8%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,100 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 215,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Afya Price Performance

AFYA stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Afya has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $17.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82.

Get Afya alerts:

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Afya had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $110.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.12 million. On average, analysts expect that Afya will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Afya

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Afya from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFYA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

About Afya

(Get Rating)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.