Short Interest in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Rises By 19.4%

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 261,200 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 255,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of AGRI stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.83. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $6.10.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that AgriFORCE Growing Systems will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgriFORCE Growing Systems

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 293.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 64,068 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 100.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products for businesses and consumers that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. It also engages in the real estate holding and development activities; provision of management advisory services; and intellectual property development activities.

