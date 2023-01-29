Short Interest in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Rises By 19.4%

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 261,200 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 255,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of AGRI stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.83. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $6.10.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that AgriFORCE Growing Systems will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgriFORCE Growing Systems
About AgriFORCE Growing Systems
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products for businesses and consumers that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. It also engages in the real estate holding and development activities; provision of management advisory services; and intellectual property development activities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AgriFORCE Growing Systems (AGRI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.