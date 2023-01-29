Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Drops By 17.5%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNCO opened at $22.12 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

