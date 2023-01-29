Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Short Interest Update

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 604,200 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the December 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.66.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,471.82% and a negative return on equity of 114.95%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

AGLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 5,347,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,890,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,068 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,877,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 676,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 430,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 234,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

