Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Short Interest Update

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 604,200 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the December 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ AGLE opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.66.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,471.82% and a negative return on equity of 114.95%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 5,347,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,890,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,068 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,877,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 676,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 430,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 234,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
