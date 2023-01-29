Short Interest in Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Grows By 18.3%

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the December 31st total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Trading of Akso Health Group
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akso Health Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 455,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Akso Health Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.
Akso Health Group Stock Performance
Shares of AHG opened at $0.43 on Friday. Akso Health Group has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72.
About Akso Health Group
Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce platform principally in China that collaborates with other domestic e-commerce platforms and offers users a wide selection of products. It also plans to develop a new business as a cancer therapy and radiotherapy oncology service provider with operations in the U.S.
Further Reading
