VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 89.9% from the December 31st total of 12,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

VirTra Price Performance

Shares of VTSI opened at $4.80 on Friday. VirTra has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $6.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Get VirTra alerts:

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). VirTra had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $4.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that VirTra will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VirTra

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in VirTra during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in VirTra during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VirTra by 46.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in VirTra by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. It offers V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.