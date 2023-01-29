VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 89.9% from the December 31st total of 12,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of VTSI opened at $4.80 on Friday. VirTra has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $6.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.70.
VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). VirTra had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $4.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that VirTra will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. It offers V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.
