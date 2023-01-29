Short Interest in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Declines By 33.8%

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,500 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the December 31st total of 209,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vasta Platform

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTA. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its stake in Vasta Platform by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 3,558,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after buying an additional 96,544 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,572,000 after acquiring an additional 53,189 shares during the last quarter. Compass Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 1.1% during the second quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 3,789,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,076,000 after acquiring an additional 41,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vasta Platform in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vasta Platform in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Vasta Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Vasta Platform Stock Down 1.1 %

VSTA stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. Vasta Platform has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.98 million. Vasta Platform had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vasta Platform will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

Featured Articles

