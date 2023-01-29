Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Short Interest Down 20.5% in January

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the December 31st total of 5,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 766,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4 %

AKRO stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of -0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.46. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $54.88. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.19). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Akero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,636,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $71,166,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,271,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,324,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 8,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $479,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 184,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,103,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,636,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $71,166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,271,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,324,561.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,734,215 shares of company stock valued at $75,904,877 over the last ninety days. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 268.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 186.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKRO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

