Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Short Interest Update

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the December 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.78.

Align Technology Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $269.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.59. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $552.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.61 and a 200-day moving average of $228.93.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,645.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Align Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,067,000 after purchasing an additional 889,705 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Align Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,623,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $620,894,000 after purchasing an additional 113,277 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $591,802,000 after purchasing an additional 137,872 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,988,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,743,000 after purchasing an additional 69,117 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Align Technology by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,470,000 after purchasing an additional 43,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

