Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Short Interest Update

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the December 31st total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 24,228 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,703,000. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of AKTX opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. Akari Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

AKTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

