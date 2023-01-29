First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the December 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $48.02 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.37.

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 96.9% in the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 29,063 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 86,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 148,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 61.2% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the third quarter valued at $209,000.

