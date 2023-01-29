First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the December 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $48.02 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.37.
First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF
