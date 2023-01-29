Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW) Short Interest Up 68.8% in January

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Waldencast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WALDW opened at $0.66 on Friday. Waldencast has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Waldencast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Waldencast by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 348,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 132,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 89.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 446,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 211,358 shares during the period.

About Waldencast

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a skin care company, provides advanced skin care treatments. Its products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage primarily available through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other skin care professionals.

