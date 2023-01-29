Short Interest in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Drops By 40.7%

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the December 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 229.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 65,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45,846 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verastem in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VSTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Verastem from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Monday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Verastem Price Performance

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. Verastem has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

