M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in M&T Bank by 77.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 712.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 148.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 48.9% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $154.98 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.31.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTB. Wedbush upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.32.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

