Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.73.

NYSE DLR opened at $111.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.69. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $153.50.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 100.21%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

